Pakistani pilgrims to Iraq must join registered groups from next year

TEHRAN (Dunya News): Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq have agreed to form a joint working group to address the challenges faced by pilgrims and to ensure better coordination and facilities for those traveling to holy sites in the region.

The decision came during a trilateral conference held in Tehran, where officials from all three countries participated.

Speaking at the joint press conference, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that the group will work to eliminate issues such as illegal travel to Iraq and overstaying by pilgrims.

Naqvi stated that the conference focused on resolving key problems faced by pilgrims and committed to enhancing facilities to ensure safer and more organised travel experiences.

“Pakistan and Iran are like brothers and will remain so,” Naqvi said.

“Those organising pilgrim groups to Iraq will now be responsible for ensuring their safe return.”

He further announced that the registration process for group organisers has already begun, and only individuals with special visas issued by the embassy will be allowed to travel independently.

The minister stressed that the new organiser system will help put an end to unauthorised travel and long, unapproved stays in Iraq.

Naqvi confirmed that both Iran and Iraq have shown full support for Pakistan’s new regulatory framework and will work in close coordination to implement the joint strategy.

The joint working group is expected to improve the overall management of pilgrimages, ensuring a smoother process while cracking down on misuse of religious travel.