Rain in Lahore, other cities disrupts life, causes power outages

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – A spell of light to heavy rain continues across Lahore and several cities in Pakistan, submerging low-lying areas and severely affecting normal life due to widespread power outages in many areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, the present weather spell is expected to persist until July 17.

In Lahore, intermittent light and heavy rain has reduced humidity. The minimum temperature is 27° C, while the maximum could reach 33° C.

In Faisalabad, rain with light breeze reduced the intensity of the heat and turned the weather pleasant.

Meanwhile, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Kamalia, and Kohlu, torrential rain has inundated low-lying areas causing hardship for residents.

Rain has continued since last night in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, and the Koh-e-Suleiman mountain range, with water entering homes and shops in some areas.

In Kamalia, heavy rain has flooded major roads including areas around the courts, Assistant Commissioner’s office, and Iqbal Bazaar. Several electricity feeders have tripped, cutting off power to many areas. The sewage system near Mamu Kanjan Road has also been severely affected.

Rain was also reported from other parts of Punjab, including Gujrat and Hafizabad. Over 20 villages in the eastern parts of Taunsa have been submerged. Many families have started moving in search of safer places, fearing further flooding.

While the local administration claims that arrangements are in place, many residents are reluctant to leave their homes. Floodwaters have cut off ground access to several areas, leaving people and their livestock trapped in dangerous conditions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Gilgit-Baltistan

Met Office forecast partly cloudy in Peshawar and other Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts. Rain is expected in Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Torghar, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Tank, and North and South Waziristan.

It warned of flash floods in local streams and landslides in upper regions like Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Torghar, and Battagram. Authorities have been instructed people to stay on high alert.

Sindh and Balochistan

In Sindh, the weather will remain extremely hot and humid, though rain is expected in Umerkot, Mithi, Sukkur, and Larkana.

In Balochistan, the weather is likely to remain hot and humid.