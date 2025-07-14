Freight train service between Pakistan and Russia to launch next month

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) – A new chapter in the growing relations between Pakistan and Russia is unfolding, as preparations for launching a freight train between the two countries have entered the final stage. The freight train will operate from Lahore to Russia.

According to officials from the Foreign Office, a pilot project for the freight train will begin in August. The first freight train will consist of 16 wagons and will reach Russia via Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan. This rail service will facilitate the transport of various goods from Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan to Pakistan.

Officials stated that this initiative will further promote trade between South Asia and Central Asia and create employment opportunities.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, along with Special Assistant for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar, visited Russia. During the visit, Pakistan and Russia signed a protocol for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills.

Russia seeks to double the volume of its bilateral trade with Pakistan, Russian Consul-General Andrey V. Federov said, amid a thaw in Moscow-Islamabad ties.