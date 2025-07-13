PTI getting taste of its own medicine: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE (Dunya News) - National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has stated that political opponents of the incumbent government are facing the consequences of their actions.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration of development schemes in Lahore’s Lakhodair area, Sadiq remarked that those who pushed the country toward destruction are no longer remembered by anyone.

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s government was toppled through a conspiracy, halting the country’s progress. From 2017 to 2023, Pakistan regressed instead of moving forward.

The Speaker noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working tirelessly for the country’s betterment, while their political opponents are reaping the consequences of their deeds. He accused them of making unethical remarks against Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in 2018 and mocking their leadership.

Sadiq further stated that the PTI government reneged on promises made to the IMF, causing irreparable damage to the economy. He credited the PML-N leadership with saving the country from bankruptcy, adding that after the recent elections, Pakistan is once again on the path to progress.He also mentioned that India made baseless allegations against Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident and initiated hostilities, to which Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by the public, responded decisively.