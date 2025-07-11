Disqualification reference: Suspended lawmakers meet Speaker Punjab

Both sides reach a consensus to keep the dialogue going

LAHORE (Dunya News): In a fresh twist in the ongoing disqualification reference case, a total of 26 suspended opposition members of the Punjab Assembly held a detailed meeting with Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and agreed to continue talks in the coming days.

The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, focused on various key issues and saw participation from both sides in a bid to break the ice.

The delegation was led by Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar.

On the government’s side, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Chief Whip Rana Muhammad Arshad, and other senior leaders were also present to assist the Speaker during the discussion.

Both parties reached a consensus to keep the dialogue going, with the second round of talks scheduled for Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Opposition Leader Bhachar clarified, “It was not a casual meeting but a formal hearing with the Speaker.”

He also shot down recent remarks made by Rana Sanaullah regarding PTI founder Imran Khan’s sons, calling the statement baseless.