Court hints at issuing contempt notice to PM, federal ministers in Dr Aafia Siddiqui case

Court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing until July 21

Fri, 11 Jul 2025 14:25:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Rizwan Qazi) – Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed strong displeasure over the federal government's failure to submit a report in the case concerning the release, health, and repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. The court even hinted at issuing contempt of court notices to the prime minister and federal ministers, and summoning them to appear in person.

During the hearing on a petition filed by Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, her lawyer Imran Shafiq appeared in court, while Additional Attorney General Rashid Hafeez represented the federal government.

Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan asked the Additional Attorney General why the report, which was requested to explain the refusal to assist in Dr. Aafia’s case, had still not been submitted to the court.

Delivering stern remarks, Justice Khan warned that if the report was not submitted, the entire federal cabinet could be summoned. He questioned whether contempt proceedings should be initiated against all cabinet members, stating, “This court can take action not just against the cabinet, but also against the Prime Minister.”

The court noted that it had asked the federal government for a response back in June, but no report had been received to date.

Justice Khan gave the federal government a three-day deadline to submit the report, warning it must be presented without fail. When the Additional Attorney General requested five working days, the judge replied that his annual leave would begin next week.

Subsequently, the court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing until July 21.

During the proceedings, Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui’s lawyer also mentioned a separate application seeking a meeting with the Prime Minister and cabinet. In response, Justice Khan remarked, “What will Fauzia Siddiqui accomplish by meeting the Prime Minister? Is the Prime Minister not already aware of Aafia Siddiqui’s case?”

The court made it clear that no further delays would be tolerated, and the federal government must submit the report by the next hearing on July 21.

