Aafia Siddiqui case: IHC seeks reason from govt for not becoming party in US court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has asked the government to provide reasons for not becoming a party to the case in the United States during a hearing on a petition concerning Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's health and repatriation.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing of the petition filed by Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui. Advocate Imran Shafiq (the petitioner's lawyer), the additional attorney general, and other officials appeared before the court.

The additional attorney general informed the court that the government had refused to provide legal assistance or become a party in Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case in the U.S. To this, the court questioned, "On what grounds was this decision made?"

The court remarked that when the government or Attorney General makes a decision, it must be based on reasons, “This is a constitutional court, and decisions without justification are not acceptable here.”

The court directed that the reasons behind the government’s decision be presented at the next hearing.

The case hearing was then adjourned until Friday, July 4.

