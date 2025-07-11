Court reserves verdict on Qureshi's acquittal plea in May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A hearing was held at the District and Sessions Court Islamabad in the May 9 case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others, during which the court reserved its verdict.

Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan presided over the hearing and reserved the decision on Qureshi's acquittal plea. His lawyer, Ali Bukhari, appeared in court on his behalf.

Advocate Ali Bukhari argued that the court has already acquitted several other accused in this case.

He stated that the court acquitted those individuals on March 8, 2025.

Bukhari further explained that Shah Mahmood Qureshi is accused of inciting vandalism based on a video message from the PTI founder. A case against Qureshi has been registered at Tarnol Police Station.

