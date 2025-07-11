Roof collapses in Lahore's Gawalmandi, no casualty reported

Roof of a dilapidated house collapsed due to recent monsoon rains in Lahore.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Roof of a dilapidated house collapsed due to recent monsoon rains in Lahore on Thursday evening, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house located in Gawalmandi area of Lahore suddenly caved-in, burying six people, including two children, under the debris.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and pulled out all the six person from the rubble. Rescue sources said that no casualty was reported in the incident.

