ATC extends Bushra Bibi's interim bail in 31 cases

Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the special ATC in Rawalpindi heard the cases

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder, in 31 cases till August 12.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the special ATC in Rawalpindi heard the cases related to protests held on November 24 and 26.

Bushra Bibi was represented by a legal team led by Advocate Muhammad Faisal Malik, while Prosecutor Zaheer Shah appeared on behalf of the state.

Advocate Faisal Malik argued that Bushra Bibi had not been included in the investigation of these cases, despite her husband, Imran Khan, also being present in custody.

He added that the investigating officer had failed to involve her in the probe even after court orders, while she remains in Adiala Jail.

After hearing the arguments, the court extended Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in all 31 cases until August 12.

