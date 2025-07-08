Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi seek early hearing in 190 million pounds case

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi seek early hearing in 190 million pounds case

The petitioners alleged that NAB was deliberately delaying the case by seeking repeated adjournments

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 11:39:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have filed new petitions in the Islamabad High Court seeking early hearing of their appeals for suspension of conviction in 190 million pounds case.

The petitions were submitted through Barrister Salman Safdar, requesting the court to expedite the process.

According to the plea, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were convicted on January 17, and their appeals were filed by January 27. The first hearing on the suspension plea took place on May 15.

The petitioners alleged that NAB was deliberately delaying the case by seeking repeated adjournments. Despite prior assurances from the court, their suspension pleas haven’t been scheduled for early hearing.

The petition urged the High Court to order immediate scheduling of the suspension appeals for hearing without further delay.