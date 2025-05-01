Hearing on Imran Khan's £190 million appeal not expected in 2025: IHC Registrar

All appeals will only be scheduled for hearings based on their turn

Updated On: Thu, 01 May 2025 15:22:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In a major development regarding the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi in the £190 million case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stated that their appeals are unlikely to be heard this year.

According to an official statement from the Registrar’s Office of the IHC, all appeals will only be scheduled for hearings based on their turn and priority in accordance with the court’s fixation policy, which aligns with the decisions of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee.

A written report submitted to the court by the Registrar's Office noted that Imran Khan’s appeal, filed on January 31, 2025, is still at the motion stage and will require paper books to be prepared before being listed. As per the policy, the case will then be scheduled in due course, with no possibility of a hearing in 2025.

The report further highlighted the backlog at IHC:

• 279 criminal appeals currently pending

• 63 appeals against death sentences

• 73 appeals against life sentences

• 88 appeals involving sentences over 7 years

• 55 appeals involving sentences under 7 years

• The oldest pending death sentence appeal dates back to 2017