Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raises risk allowance and martyrs package for police

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially announced a significant increase in the risk allowance and martyrs compensation packages for police officers.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Department, the raise was approved in line with the provincial cabinet’s decision made on June 13, 2025.

The hike in risk allowance will benefit uniformed police personnel from constables to inspectors.

The raise in allowance is a long-awaited relief for the force, who often risk life and limb in the line of duty.

As per the new rates, constables (Grade 7) will now receive Rs11,400, up from the earlier Rs7,400.

Head constables will be paid Rs12,700 instead of Rs8,100, while the assistant sub-inspector’s (ASI) allowance has jumped from Rs8,700 to Rs15,700.

The sub-inspector rank will now receive Rs16,300, and inspectors will get Rs17,300, compared to the earlier Rs12,700.

In addition to this, the government has also revised the martyr compensation package, giving a boost of Rs10 lakh (1 million) to the existing amount.

Now, the family of a martyred constable or head constable will receive Rs11 million. For DSPs and ASPs, the package has been raised to Rs16 million.

The heirs of SSPs, SPs, and AIGs will get Rs21 million, while the package for DIGs and IGs has gone up to Rs23 million.

The notification also mentions that residential plots will be allotted to the families of martyred officers.

The heirs of a constable will receive a 5 marla plot, ASI and SI families will get 7 marla plots, DSP and ASP heirs will be given 10 marla, and one kanal plots will be allotted to the families of SSPs and higher-ranking officers.