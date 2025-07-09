Heavy monsoon spells inundate low-lying areas, claim 21 lives in two days

The PMD has forecast more intense monsoon rains in Lahore and most parts of Punjab in next 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The intense monsoon spell continues across the country, with light to heavy rainfall reported in various cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, causing low-lying areas to become submerged.

In Lahore, heavy rain lashed several areas including Garhi Shahu, Abbott Road, Mall Road, Islampura, Chauburji, Ichhra, Muslim Town, Model Town, Green Town, Nishtar Town, and Johar Town, bringing a pleasant change to the weather.

Other parts of Punjab — Gujranwala, Gujar Khan, and Multan — also experienced heavy showers. In Karak and surrounding areas, roads turned into virtual ponds due to the downpour, while in Khanpur and Hazara, torrential rains caused flooding in streams, inundating low-lying areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more intense monsoon rains in Lahore and most parts of Punjab over the next 24 hours. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) states that the rain spell is expected to continue until July 13.

Meanwhile, in Sheikhupura, two children were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to rain. In Pakpattan, rescue teams recovered four people trapped under the rubble of a collapsed home. A cloudburst in Gohraabad, Jhelum Valley caused severe damage to houses and vehicles, with roads also being destroyed.

According to reports, nine people lost their lives and many were injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab.

In Balochistan, 10 people died and 7 were injured in monsoon-related accidents. A low-level flood has developed in the Indus River at Kundian, with Chashma Barrage recording an inflow of 373,800 cusecs.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s NEOC has issued an alert valid until July 10, warning of heavy rains, flooding, and potential landslides across the country. Water levels are expected to rise in the Kabul, Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum rivers, with low-level flooding likely at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa along the Indus.

Low-level flooding is also feared at Marala and Khanki on the Chenab River, and at Mangla on the Jhelum River. Tributaries of the Swat and Panjkora rivers may experience flooding as well.

In the event of continued heavy rainfall, a significant rise in water flow is expected in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, as well as in local streams in Jhal Magsi, Kachhi, Sibi, Killa Saifullah, Zhob, and Musakhel districts of Balochistan.