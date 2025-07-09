Talks always lead to better outcomes, says Parvez Elahi

Elahi expressed optimism about the country’s situation

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 12:11:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that political resistance is often followed by reconciliation and that negotiations usually result in improved outcomes.

Speaking to the media during his appearance at the Accountability Court in Rawalpindi, Elahi expressed optimism about the country’s situation, stating, “One should always remain hopeful. The national situation will improve.”

When asked about discussions around the removal or replacement of the president and a proposed 27th constitutional amendment, Elahi responded with surprise, saying, “Oh really? I’m hearing this from you.”

In response to a question about former prime minister Imran Khan's release and the call for nationwide protests on August 5 while parallel negotiations are being discussed, Elahi remarked, “Resistance comes first, then reconciliation. Reconciliation is always better—talks tend to produce positive outcomes.”

Separately, during proceedings of the Takht Pari Forest Land Reference, Judge Sheikh Ejaz Ali of the Special Accountability Court heard the case. Pervez Elahi appeared in court, and his legal team submitted a request to cancel the arrest warrants issued against him.

The court had earlier rejected Elahi’s request for exemption from appearance. The arrest warrants were issued due to his failure to attend previous hearings in the forest land corruption case.