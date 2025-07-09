Shibli Faraz hospitalised with chest pain
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) figure, Shibli Faraz, was rushed to the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology late Tuesday night after experiencing chest pain.
Sources reported that initial medical treatment was provided immediately upon his arrival due to concerns related to a cardiac condition.
Doctors have decided to keep him under observation for the next 24 hours, and a medical team will hold a consultation today (Wednesday) to determine the next steps in his treatment.