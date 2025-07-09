US rejects India's denial of its role in ceasefire with Pakistan

She stated that the US played a role in brokering the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The United States has termed India’s claim of no American role in the Pakistan-India ceasefire as false and misleading.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, during a media briefing on Tuesday, said, “Most comments speak for themselves. In today’s modern age, you don’t rely on just one comment to know the truth. Some people’s opinions are wrong. President Trump has made things clearer.”

Ms Bruce said that denying that is just "an opinion."

“Donald Trump is here to help make that easier and to help use this to make things clearer. Secretary Marco Rubio is in the same position, the Vice President of the United States also involved in the negotiations with Pakistan and India,” she added.

President Trump has repeatedly said to have played a role in the Pakistan-India ceasefire in four-day war in May, while the Indian government has consistently denied any American involvement in the process.

Earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at an open cabinet meeting on Tuesday that "we prevented and ended a war between India and Pakistan."

It may be recalled that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar repeatedly denied US mediation in the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.