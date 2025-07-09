PPP rejects rumours about move to remove President Asif Ali Zardari

Party leader Nayyar Bukhari says federal govt cannot operate without PPP’s support

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Tuesday firmly rejected rumours about any move to remove President Asif Ali Zardari, emphasising that the federal government cannot operate without the PPP’s support.

“There is no truth to the speculations regarding President Zardari. The government cannot function without the PPP,” Bukhari stated, addressing growing political chatter about a potential shake-up at the top.

His remarks came amid reports suggesting President Zardari's ouster and a new constitutional amendment in the works. These rumours gained traction after the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured a simple majority in the National Assembly, following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s reinstatement of reserved seats in line with the Supreme Court's Constitutional Bench verdict. The ruling coalition’s numbers rose from 218 to 235, granting it a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

Refuting the speculation, Bukhari asserted that such narratives stem from a lack of understanding of constitutional law. He also clarified that the PPP had no intention of joining the federal cabinet.

Bukhari’s rebuttal echoes similar statements made by PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who categorically denied any plans to replace President Zardari.

