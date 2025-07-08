Justice Mansoor Ali Shah urges climate policy action

Acting Chief Justice says fundamental rights are at risk due to unchecked climate change.

Tue, 08 Jul 2025 21:10:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, has emphasised the urgent need for a comprehensive national climate change policy, warning that fundamental rights are currently at risk due to environmental degradation.

Speaking at a seminar on climate change, he highlighted the devastating impacts of the 2022 floods, extreme temperatures, and weather anomalies, all of which he linked to the escalating climate crisis.

Justice Shah criticised the isolation in which institutions like the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) are forced to operate, despite their critical role.

He also pointed out that Pakistan lags behind in climate science and stressed the importance of advancing knowledge and action in this field. “We must take responsibility for our future,” he said, urging immediate attention to climate resilience and adaptation.