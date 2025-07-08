CJP Yahya Afridi summons SJC meeting on July 12

CJP Yahya Afridi summons SJC meeting on July 12

Meeting to review pending complaints and consider amendments to the rules

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has convened a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

According to sources, the meeting of the SJC will be held on July 12 under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi.

Sources further stated that the meeting will review pending complaints and consider amendments to the rules.

JCP appoints six SC judges amid PTI, senior judges' boycott

The SJC had approved the appointment of six Supreme Court judges during the last meeting, despite a boycott by PTI and senior judges Mansoor Ali Shah and Munib Akhtar.

The commission had approved the names of Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Shafi Siddiqui, and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The Judicial Commission approved the appointment of Justice Salahuddin Panhwar from the Sindh High Court as a Supreme Court judge. Additionally, Justice Shakeel Ahmed from the Sindh High Court has been approved for appointment as a Supreme Court judge, while Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb has been approved as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar boycotted the Judicial Commission meeting over the appointment of new judges to the Supreme Court.

Moreover, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Senator Ali Zafar had also boycotted the earlier meeting of the SJC.