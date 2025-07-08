Court orders blocking of 27 YouTube channels over 'anti-state content'

Blocked channels include PTI, Matiullah Jan MJtv, Asad Toor Uncensored, Moeed Pirzada, Habib Akram

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A local court in Islamabad has ordered the blocking of 27 prominent YouTube channels following a request by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), citing the publication of anti-state content.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah presided over the hearing on the FIA’s plea and issued a two-page written order after concluding the proceedings.

The blocked channels include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Matiullah Jan MJtv, Asad Toor Uncensored, Habib Akram, Orya Maqbool Jan, Moeed Pirzada and 21 other YouTube channels.

According to the court order, the FIA initiated an inquiry on June 2 into the channels suspected of spreading content against the state. The evidence presented by the agency satisfied the court that legal action was justified.

The court directed YouTube's officer in charge to block access to the 27 identified channels in compliance with the ruling.