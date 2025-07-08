IHC issues notice to ECP on PTI-P's petition for reserved seats in KP

Court inquired whether earlier notification had been suspended by any court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and sought a response on a miscellaneous petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) regarding their share of reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Justice Inam Amin Minhas of the IHC heard the petition filed by the PTI-P. The petitioners' lawyers, Sultan Muhammad Khan, Tufail Shehzad, and others appeared before the court, along with PTI Parliamentarians' Central Secretary General, Malik Habib Noor.

Lawyer Sultan Muhammad Khan argued that the ECP had issued a notification on July 2nd, and that the commission miscalculated the reserved seats for women. He requested the court to grant PTI Parliamentarians their rightful share of reserved seats in KP.

The court inquired whether the 2024 notification had been suspended by any court, to which the lawyer replied that it had not been suspended but the case is still pending.

Justice Minhas remarked, “I will issue a notice, let them come and explain, we’ll see then.” The court then issued the notice and adjourned the hearing.