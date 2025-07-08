Interior Minister orders crackdown on hawala, beggar, and drug mafias in Karachi

Naqvi instructed authorities to target major players involved in illegal money transfers

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered a comprehensive crackdown against hawala-hundi operators, beggar mafias, and fake medicine racket during his visit to the FIA Karachi Zone.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Naqvi instructed authorities to target major players involved in illegal money transfers, directing the FIA to act without succumbing to any pressure.

He also emphasised action against agents smuggling beggars abroad, noting that such networks damage Pakistan’s international image. Naqvi directed that agents be arrested with the help of other provinces, and deported beggars be taken into custody upon return.

In addition, the minister declared zero tolerance for counterfeit medicine businesses, calling for strict legal action against those involved and saying, “People running this criminal trade belong in jail.”

Naqvi further instructed enforcement against non-custom paid goods and ordered action against travelers carrying over $5,000 abroad, insisting on legal proceedings in such cases.

FIA Karachi Zone Director Nauman Siddiq briefed the minister on performance and operational challenges. Also present were Additional DG South Mujahid Akbar Khan, along with deputy and assistant directors from anti-money laundering, immigration, and anti-corruption units.