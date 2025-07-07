Three children drown while bathing in seasonal stream near Rawalpindi

Pakistan Pakistan Three children drown while bathing in seasonal stream near Rawalpindi

Children drowned while swimming in a rainwater stream in Choa Khalsa, near Kallar Syedan

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 07 Jul 2025 19:58:12 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In a tragic incident, three children have lost their lives after drowning in a seasonal rainwater stream in the Choa Khalsa area near Kallar Syedan.

According to rescue officials, the children were bathing in the stream when the incident occurred. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies, later handing them over to the grieving families.

The victims were identified as 10-year-old Usman Nadeem, 9-year-old Tayyaba Nadeem, and 6-year-old Hamza Aftab.

Also read: PDMA issues flood warning for Punjab rivers, urban areas



The local community is in mourning as authorities urge parents to take precautions during the monsoon season, especially near waterways.