PDMA issues flood warning for Punjab rivers, urban areas

High flood alert for River Chenab at Marala; flash flooding and urban flood risk in parts of Punjab

Updated On: Mon, 07 Jul 2025 17:59:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a flood warning for major rivers – including the Chenab, Jhelum, and Ravi – and connected streams across the province amid concerns of a significant rise in water levels from July 7 to 9.

According to PDMA, a high flood alert has been declared for the River Chenab at the Marala headworks. Moderate to high flood warnings have also been issued for tributaries and streams linked to the Ravi and Chenab, including Basantar, Deg, Aik, Palkhu, Bhimber etc.

The PDMA further warned of potential flash flooding in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, as well as a risk of urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Rawalpindi divisions.

A PDMA spokesperson confirmed that all commissioners, deputy commissioners, and WASA officials across the province have been placed on high alert. Rescue 1122 has been instructed to complete all emergency preparations in advance.

Additionally, the departments of Local Government, Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Forests, Livestock, and Transport have also been alerted to deal with any emergency situation.