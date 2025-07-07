Sweden resumes visa services in Islamabad after diplomatic talks

Following successful bilateral consultations, Sweden reopens short-stay visa processing

Mon, 07 Jul 2025 18:22:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Swedish government has officially announced the resumption of visa services in Islamabad, allowing Pakistani citizens to once again apply for short-stay visas to Sweden.

According to a spokesperson for the Swedish government, the decision was made following bilateral political consultations between the foreign ministries of Pakistan and Sweden.

This move will facilitate travel for Pakistanis seeking to visit Sweden for up to 90 days.

As of today, Pakistani nationals can apply for Schengen visas for short-term visits to Sweden. The government of Pakistan has welcomed this development as a positive step forward in strengthening bilateral ties.

The Swedish spokesperson emphasised that the resumption of visa services is a reflection of deepening diplomatic relations between the two countries. The bilateral consultation meeting took place in Stockholm, where the Pakistani delegation was led by the Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), while Sweden was represented by the Director General for Global Affairs from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.