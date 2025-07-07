'Operation Sindoor' exposed India's operational gaps, strategic vision: Field Marshal Asim Munir

'Operation Sindoor' exposed India's operational gaps, strategic vision: Field Marshal Asim Munir

Praises premier institutions like NDU for their critical role in fostering civil-military synergy

Topline Dismisses claims of foreign involvement in Pakistan's successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos

The army chief asserted that wars are not won by media narratives

Any strike on Pakistan will trigger overwhelming response, warns COAS Asim Munir

Updated On: Mon, 07 Jul 2025 16:46:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the National Defence University (NDU) on Monday and addressed the graduating officers of the National Security and War Course, comprising participants from all services, said ISPR.

In his address, the army chief highlighted the evolving nature of warfare and emphasised the importance of mental preparedness, operational clarity, and institutional professionalism in navigating complex strategic challenges.

He praised premier institutions like NDU for their critical role in fostering civil-military synergy and grooming future leaders capable of countering hybrid, conventional, and sub-conventional threats with determination and resilience.

Field Marshal Asim Munir pointed to India’s failure to achieve its stated military objectives during Operation Sindoor, noting that subsequent attempts to justify this shortfall with convoluted reasoning expose a lack of operational readiness and strategic foresight.

He dismissed claims of foreign involvement in Pakistan’s successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos as irresponsible, factually incorrect, and reflective of a longstanding unwillingness to acknowledge Pakistan’s indigenous capabilities and institutional strength, developed over decades of strategic discipline.

He further criticised attempts to involve third countries in what was clearly a bilateral military conflict, calling it a poor attempt at geopolitical posturing and an effort to portray India as a net security provider in a region increasingly disillusioned by its hegemonic and extremist Hindutva-driven ideology.

Contrasting India's self-serving strategic behavior, the COAS emphasized Pakistan’s principled diplomacy, based on mutual respect and peace, which has helped establish Pakistan as a stabilizing force in the region.

He reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance that any misadventure, infringement of sovereignty, or violation of territorial integrity would be met with an immediate, swift, and resolute response, without hesitation or limitation.

He warned that any attempt to target Pakistan’s population centers, military installations, economic hubs, or ports would provoke a "deeply hurting and more than reciprocal response." He squarely placed the responsibility for escalation on the "strategically blind and arrogant aggressor" who underestimates the severe consequences of provoking a sovereign nuclear state.

The army chief asserted that wars are not won by media narratives, imported weaponry, or political slogans, but through faith, professional excellence, operational clarity, institutional strength, and national resolve.

Concluding his address, the COAS expressed full confidence in the professionalism, morale, and combat-readiness of the battle-hardened Armed Forces of Pakistan. He urged the graduating officers to uphold the values of integrity, selfless service, and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Upon arrival at NDU, the COAS was warmly received by the university president.

