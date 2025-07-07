Tarar defends PA speaker's decision to suspend unruly opposition lawmakers

Says disruptive acts like smashing chair, snatching microphones not acceptable

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Monday that the speaker’s powers are unlimited, emphasising that the speaker is the head of the house, and actions such as banging chairs or pulling microphones do not constitute legitimate protest.

Speaking to the media about the suspension of 26 members in the Punjab Assembly, the minister explained that the speaker holds the same authority as the head of a household, and if someone violates their oath, the Speaker has full power to suspend any member.

Tarar added that the Speaker is meant to remain neutral. While recognising that protest is the right of the opposition, he clarified that disruptive acts like smashing chairs and snatching microphones are not acceptable forms of protest. Instead, the Speaker, in line with democratic traditions, will find the most appropriate way forward, much like the respected head of a household.

Addressing an event at the Civil Services Academy, he said that the institution is tasked with molding the nation’s builders and public servants, and should illuminate the path of service. He stressed that Pakistan currently needs people who can heal its wounds.

The federal minister continued, “Today, Pakistan needs those who spread love, not hatred. We need people who appeal, not who command. If the Constitution resides in our minds and hearts, we will drive this vehicle forward.”

He concluded by expressing his desire to see a progressive Pakistan built on reformed systems. “The government operates within the framework of the Constitution. We must also think about societal development. Pakistan is a beautiful bouquet and it should be a cradle of love.”

