Suspended lawmakers on reserved seats to receive back pay

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The reinstated members of the national and provincial assemblies on reserved seats are set to receive their basic salaries for the entire period of their suspension.

According to parliamentary sources, total of 77 lawmakers were suspended on May 13, 2024, with their salaries halted immediately after the issuance of suspension notifications.

Of these, 22 were from the National Assembly, including 19 women and 3 minority representatives. So far, 19 of them have been reinstated, with notifications for the remaining three still pending.

Insiders confirmed that the reinstated MNAs will be paid basic salaries only, without TA/DA or other allowances, from May 13 to December 31, 2024, at the rate of PKR 150,000 per member.

From January 1, 2025 until the date of the Supreme Court’s ruling, they will receive salaries based on the revised pay scale.

Similarly, 55 reinstated members of the provincial assemblies on reserved seats will be compensated as per their respective assembly acts.