Articles 62, 63 symbols of dictatorship, should be scrapped: PA Speaker Ahmad Khan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution are remnants of dictatorship and have been used against democracy. He declared himself a strong opponent of these articles, stating, “If you want, throw them out entirely. What’s unacceptable is their selective use based on convenience.”

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Malik Ahmad Khan said he had always strived to fulfill his role with full responsibility, spending his life within the bounds of these assemblies and their rules. He mentioned issuing notices to some opposition members, emphasizing that the Assembly must operate according to the rules.

He added that opposition members were given full opportunity to speak in the house. “It’s been two decades since I entered this house, and yet I’ve never heard a complete budget speech. I can't recall a single finance minister’s speech. Sessions often descend into chaos, even to the point of attacks on finance ministers.”

He questioned, “Don’t the 120 million people of this province have rights? Parliament and assemblies are not dead houses; they are filled with living representatives.” He said he had always tried to be a good custodian of the house, had sworn to uphold the Constitution, and held a constitutional responsibility. “Over the past 15 months, I have prioritized the opposition’s voice, responding to every criticism with a smile.”

Malik Ahmad Khan acknowledged that past mistakes had been made collectively and their consequences felt. “Much has been said and written against my rulings. During budget speeches, the disruptions were so intense that the speeches couldn’t be heard.”

He questioned, “Did I write the Constitution? I myself oppose Articles 62 and 63 and say they should be uprooted — they are symbols of dictatorship. Selective use of these articles is not acceptable.”

He emphasised, “My case is about protecting the rights of 120 million people of Punjab. I will always speak for the sanctity of the Assembly and the people's right to representation. I never wanted to open the door to suspending members. I will not exceed my constitutional authority by even an inch.”

He further said, “Does PTI’s entire sense of democracy only awaken when it’s against us? I want every member to receive their due rights. These respected members created the assembly rules themselves. I am merely upholding the dignity and integrity of the Assembly — it's not a protest ground.”

Malik Ahmad Khan also criticized the Panama case verdict, calling it questionable. “If a Prime Minister can be disqualified for misstatement, why are those turning the Assembly into a circus not held accountable? In the Panama decision, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa gave the Speaker the authority to declare a seat vacant. We will not let this Assembly become a stage for drama.”

He stated, “I am a political person. My foundation isn’t based on suspending members. My entire focus is on how to run the house. Are the people objecting to my references even thinking straight? I’m not in favor of taking away anyone’s right to representation.”

He admitted, “Yes, there can be disorder in the house, but it must not become the order of the day. I won’t allow vulgar or obscene gestures in the house. I don’t want to be written about tomorrow the way Asif Saeed Khosa was.”

He asked, “Is anyone sent to the Assembly just to hurl abuses? Through such actions, you’re creating space for a third system. If your leader is in jail, go to court — others have done the same. Mothers have buried their sons in this fight. I’ve simply read out what’s written in Article 63A of the Constitution.”

Malik Ahmad Khan concluded by asking, “Did Asif Zardari ever get relief from shouting in the Assembly? Did Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, or anyone else benefit from causing chaos in the house?” He also revealed that he had received a complaint regarding harassment of a female member of the Assembly.