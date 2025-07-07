KP govt expresses reservations over federal committee's formation on merged districts

Says any decision without KP’s involvement unacceptable

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has voiced serious concerns over the federal committee formed to address the merged tribal districts.

Barrister Saif, KP’s Information Advisor, participated in the committee meeting in Islamabad on behalf of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, alongside the chief secretary and IG. He sharply criticizsed the committee’s formation without consulting the province. "KP is the main stakeholder in the merged districts, yet no consultation was held," he stated.

He emphasised that merged districts are sensitive regions and any decisions without KP’s involvement are unacceptable, as these areas "are a formal part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

Saif questioned who appointed the committee members and by what authority, especially since the authority figure seemed "a rejected person" from the electoral process.

