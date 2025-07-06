India acknowledges massive losses in 'Operation Sindoor', decides to honour downed troops

Fearing internal backlash, Indian government tried to conceal losses suffered during the operation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Bowing before mounting internal pressure, the Indian government has now acknowledged “massive loss of life” of its military personnel in Operation Sindoor and decided to honour 100 troops, including four fighter pilots and five operators of the Russian defense system.

India launched missiles on Pakistan on May 7 on a false pretext of Islamabad’s involvement in the killing of tourists in Pahalgam area of its occupied Kashmir in April. During the four-day war Pakistan’s armed forces, including air force and navy, inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

Fearing internal backlash, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to conceal losses suffered at the hands of Pakistan armed forces. Indian security sources said that in an attempt to avoid humiliation, the government initially hid the losses suffered during the operation. However, due to mounting internal pressure, the Indian government has acknowledged the loss of life and now been forced to award its military personnel.

According to reports, India lost more than 250 soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC). These included seven members of the Indian Air Force, five personnel of the 10th Infantry Brigade at G-Top, and nine soldiers from the Headquarters of the 93rd Infantry Brigade — all of whom are now being awarded posthumously.

Four Indian Air Force pilots will also be awarded medals, including three pilots of Rafale fighter jets. Among those to be honored are five operators of the advanced S-400 air defense system who were killed at Adampur Airbase, nine other personnel posted at Udhampur Airbase and its Air Defense Unit, two personnel killed at the Rajouri Aviation Base, and four soldiers including the Officer Commanding of the Uri Supply Depot.