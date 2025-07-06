Ashura observed across Pakistan with religious reverence

Law enforcement and security agencies have implemented strict measures to ensure peace and order.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, is being observed across Pakistan today with solemn religious devotion to honor the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his loyal companions at Karbala.

Mourning processions and religious gatherings are being held in cities and towns nationwide, where participants are paying heartfelt tributes to the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala. The processions feature Zuljanah—a symbolic representation of the Imam’s horse—along with noha khwani and matam (mourning rituals).

In Lahore, the central Ashura procession commenced from Nisar Haveli and is proceeding through its designated route, culminating at Imambargah Karbala Gamay Shah. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Nisar Haveli earlier to review security arrangements.

In Karachi, the central procession will begin at 9 a.m. from Nishtar Park and will conclude at the Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. Quetta’s main procession will emerge from Alamdar Road, while in Faisalabad, it will start from Azakhana Shabbir near Dhobi Ghat.

Yesterday, 9th Muharram was also marked with mourning gatherings and processions. In Karachi, the central procession ended at Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar under tight security. Lahore's 9th Muharram procession concluded at Pando Street.

Similar processions took place in Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, and other cities.