Another rundown building vacated in Lyari, demolition under way

Another rundown building vacated in Lyari, demolition under way

Residents assured of given compensation

Sun, 06 Jul 2025 04:33:04 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The district administration has started demolishing another rundown building after successful negotiations with the residents, Dunya News reported here on Saturday night.

The building situated in Lyari area of Agra Taj is housing 57 people, and they all vacated the building after the district administration told them that the building was uninhabitable.

Rangers, police and district administration teams reached the building and started their operation to dismantle the building following successful dialogue with residents, who left the building on the assurance that they would be compensated by the builder of the building.

The residents were offered to stay in a nearby school, but majority of them decided to live with their relatives in different areas.

The building is comprised of 12 units. Its builder was given several notices by the district administration that the building was in dilapidated condition and it should be erased before any untoward incident may take place.

The death toll from the tragic collapse of a five-storey residential building in Karachi’s Lyari area has reached 22, including seven women and a child, as rescue operations continue to locate survivors trapped under the rubble.

The incident took place on Friday in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, bringing down the entire structure and causing damage to adjacent buildings. Rescue teams have so far pulled out 10 survivors from the debris.

Emergency response teams—including Rescue 1122, police, and Rangers—reached the scene promptly and launched relief efforts. Heavy machinery is being used to clear the rubble and aid search operations.

