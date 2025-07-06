Nawaz harmed himself in desire for revenge against PTI founder: Fawad Chaudhry

Says PTI, PPP, and PML-N have no role in present system

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Nawaz Sharif harmed his own politics out of a desire for revenge against PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking on Dunya News' programme Tonight with Samar Abbas on Saturday night, Fawad stated that the PTI, the PPP, and the PML-N have no real role or share in the current system.

He remarked that the PTI founder is in jail while Nawaz is “imprisoned in his own home.”

According to him, direct negotiations are not a good idea — he had previously advised the PTI to form an alliance before entering into talks.

The former minister called it a “bad news” for the public if Shehbaz Sharif completes his term. His policies have harmed the “significance of parliament,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that even the imprisoned PTI leaders have expressed distrust in the party’s policies.

He said that the current PTI leadership lacks stature, noting that Omar Ayub and Salman Akram Raja have done nothing to mobilise masses to launch a “meaningful movement” [for the release of jailed party chief].