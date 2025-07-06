Jailed leaders express distrust in PTI's policies: Fawad Chaudhry

Says PTI, PPP, and PML-N have no role in present system

Sun, 06 Jul 2025 01:48:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Seasoned politician Fawad Chaudhry has said the PTI’s incarcerated leaders have expressed distrust in the party policies, adding Omer Ayub and Salman Akram Raja did nothing about the movement against the government.

Appearing on Dunya News programme “TONIGHT With Samar Abbas”, Fawad Chaudhry said it would not be a good move to have direct talks; PTI should form an alliance to initiate a dialogue.

Fawad Chaudhry said PTI, PPP, and PML-N have no part in present system, adding the PTI’s founder is in jail and Nawaz Sharif is imprisoned in his home.

Direct negotiations will not be a good effort, I had earlier asked PTI to form an alliance and hold negotiations, the former minister said.

He said if Shehbaz Sharif completes his term, it will be bad news for the people, adding the status of Parliament is also ending.

The former minister said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif harmed his politics by showing anger and revenge against the PTI’s founder.

