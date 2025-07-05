Air ambulance was being used for ministers' family members during Swat tragedy, says Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that although an air ambulance had been prepared, it was unfortunately not available in Swat during the recent incident. He claimed to have heard that the air ambulance was being used to serve ministers' family members at the Shandur Polo Festival instead.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, he expressed regret, saying, "It’s unfortunate that no air ambulance was available to rescue the tourists. If the authorities are so incompetent, they could have sought help from the Air Force or Navy. Doesn’t Rescue 1122 have divers?"

He criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), noting that the party has been in power for 13 years. He added, “The government claims it has launched an anti-encroachment operation, but action should first be taken against those who initially allowed the encroachments. They took bribes to permit them and are now targeting people for political revenge.”

Kundi further said, “If the encroachments of people within the provincial government are also demolished, only then will this be considered a genuine operation against encroachments.”

