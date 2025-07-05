Governor KP briefs Bilawal on political, security situation in province

Pakistan Pakistan Governor KP briefs Bilawal on political, security situation in province

The two leaders also exchanged views on the party’s position in the provincial assembly.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 05 Jul 2025 04:14:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss the prevailing political and security situation in the province.

During the meeting, Faisal Kundi briefed the chairman on recent developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly regarding interactions with lawmakers from coalition political parties.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the party’s position in the provincial assembly following the allocation of reserved seats.

A significant part of the discussion focused on the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the southern districts. The Governor apprised the chairman of growing security concerns and administrative challenges faced in the region.

Faisal Kundi also gave a detailed briefing to Bilawal Bhutto about the recent human tragedy in Swat, where flash floods claimed several lives. He criticised the provincial government’s response, terming it as grossly inadequate.

Referring to relief efforts for the flood victims, Faisal Kundi said, “As per your directions, I visited the affected families in Daska and Rustam, Mardan.”

