India's water aggression is unacceptable, says PM Shehbaz at ECO summit

(Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that India endangered regional peace by launching an attack on Pakistan, and the Pakistan Army, under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, gave a strong and fitting response to the Indian aggression.

Addressing the 17th ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Summit in Azerbaijan, PM Shehbaz condemned the unjustified Israeli aggression against neighbouring Iran.

He expressed deep sorrow over the casualties caused by Israeli strikes and extended condolences to the brotherly nation. He criticised Israel for starving Palestinians in Gaza without restraint.

He also informed the summit participants that India’s actions to use water as a weapon and its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty are unacceptable.

"Water is a lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis," he stressed.

Referring to a recent tragic incident in Pahalgam, the prime minister said India used the incident as a pretext to launch an attack on Pakistan, destabilising regional peace.

He reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army effectively countered the aggression under Field Marshal Asim Munir.

PM Shehbaz congratulated President Ilham Aliyev for successfully hosting the ECO Summit and thanked him for the warm hospitality in the beautiful city of Khankendi. He emphasized that ECO member states face the serious impact of climate change, and Pakistan has formulated a comprehensive climate policy.

He highlighted that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change. "Technological advancements are rapidly reshaping the global landscape. For regional cooperation and shared prosperity, embracing technology is essential," he noted.

Recalling the devastating floods of 2022, the Prime Minister said over 33 million people were affected, properties were damaged, and the country continues to face challenges such as melting glaciers, extreme heat, and destructive floods.

He stressed the urgent need for proactive measures, especially in light of recent flash floods that claimed lives in several districts. "The challenges posed by climate change require collective global action," he concluded.