Five die in Karachi building collapse, several trapped under rubble

According to rescue officials, nine injured people have been pulled out from the debris so far

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Five people were killed on Friday when a five-storey residential building collapsed in the Baghdadi area of Lyari leaving several others trapped under the rubble.

According to rescue sources, nine people have been pulled out injured — one of them in critical condition.

Rescue teams, police, and Rangers reached the scene shortly after the incident and launched relief operations. Rescuers have been using heavy machinery to remove the debris.

Local residents are also actively assisting in the rescue efforts.

Rescue officials reported that nine injured individuals — including three women — have been shifted to the Trauma Centre at Civil Hospital. Hospital authorities have confirmed that one of the injured women is in critical condition.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson stated that two bodies and five injured people were recovered from the debris. Emergency has been declared at both the Jinnah Hospital and the Civil Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that several families were living in the building, which was in a dilapidated condition.

Meanwhile, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has taken notice of the incident and directed that all trapped individuals be rescued as quickly as possible.

GOVERNOR TESSORI, CM SHAH EXPRESS CONCERN

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori expressed concern over the collapse and instructed rescue agencies to carry out relief operations. He emphasized that all available resources should be used to pull those trapped under rubble out and to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident, calling it a deeply tragic event. He directed the authorities to submit an urgent report and ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority to immediately provide details of all deteriorating buildings across the city.