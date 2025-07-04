Two killed, one injured in Gujrat road accident

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed, one injured in Gujrat road accident

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 04:04:26 PKT

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and one more sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Gujrat on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Head Marala Road in Gujrat where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing two persons on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to police, the deceased were identified as Shakeel and Ahsan.

