Govt announces public holidays on Ashura

The public holidays would be observed across the country on July 5 and 6

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 03 Jul 2025 20:11:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government on Thursday announced two public holidays on the occasion of Ashura.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the cabinet division.

According to the notification, public holidays would be observed across the country on July 5 and 6 (9th and 10th Muharram).

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior has deployed the Pakistan Army across the country in the wake of security threats during Muharram.

The decision was approved by the federal cabinet following a summary submitted by the ministry.

According to the ministry's statement, troops will be stationed in all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and the federal capital, Islamabad.

The deployment came at the request of provincial governments and other administrative bodies seeking enhanced security in sensitive areas during the holy month.

The army has been deployed under Article 245 of the constitution, which authorises the military to assist civil institutions. Soldiers will conduct joint patrols and surveillance operations alongside local police and Rangers.

Sources said surveillance in high-risk cities and districts will be reinforced through CCTV monitoring, and temporary internet shutdowns are being considered in areas with a history of sectarian unrest.

The interior ministry urged the public to report any suspicious activity during Muharram to the relevant authorities promptly to prevent any untoward incident.