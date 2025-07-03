Major overhaul proposed in Punjab's Local Government law ahead of elections

Pakistan Pakistan Major overhaul proposed in Punjab's Local Government law ahead of elections

Public representatives to replace Deputy Commissioners as district authority heads

Follow on Published On: Thu, 03 Jul 2025 20:58:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Preparations for local government elections in Punjab are underway as significant amendments to the proposed local government law are being finalised.

Key among the reforms is the plan to replace Deputy Commissioners with elected public representatives as chairpersons of district-level authorities.

Sources reveal that the new draft law includes a proposal for the direct election of women and minority representatives, aiming to enhance accountability and ensure more effective representation.

These suggestions were brought forward during a recent meeting of the Standing Committee on Local Government in the Punjab Assembly, chaired by Pir Ashraf Rasool.

A notable proposal was presented by Felbous Christopher, a ruling party MPA and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Minority Affairs, advocating for the direct election of minority representatives in local bodies. He argued that such a move would bring genuine leadership to the forefront and help resolve community issues more swiftly.

The standing committee approved the proposal through a majority vote.

More to read: Punjab allocates Rs5bn for local body elections



According to sources, the draft local government bill had been referred to the committee for review in light of the upcoming elections.

Christopher added that there is already consensus within the provincial assembly on the direct election of minority representatives.

The Standing Committee on Local Government is expected to present its final report on the proposed law for approval in its next meeting.