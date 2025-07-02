Latest party position in NA after ECP implements SC ruling

Ruling coalition has 235 seats while the seats of opposition alliance reduced to 98

Updated On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 21:39:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After the Supreme Court decision, the National Assembly on Wednesday issued a notification to restore the reserved seats.

As soon as the Election Commission of Pakistan implemented the ruling of apex court, the NA secretariat issued the notification in this regard.

The total number of members increased to 333 out of which the ruling coalition has 235 seats while the seats of opposition alliance reduced to 98.

Out of total number of 336 NA seats, 333 are part of the house. The membership of one NA member Sadaf Ehsan has been suspended while two reserved seats are still empty. The total number of seats of PML-N rose to 123 while those of the PPP and JUI-F stood at 74 and 10.

On Friday, the top court's constitutional bench ruled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not entitled to seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies.

The court, in a 7-3 majority decision, accepted the review petitions, nullifying the July 12 judgment while upholding the decision of the Peshawar High Court.

PTI lost its claim to the reserved seats, which instead would be allocated to the ruling coalition.

The case was heard by a 10-member bench – down from the original 11 – headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan.

