AJK judge arrested for defying Supreme Court order in drug case

Judge Imtiaz jailed for releasing narcotics dealer despite top court ruling

(Web Desk) – The police in Haveli, Kahuta (Azad Jammu and Kashmir) on Wednesday arrested Sessions Judge Raja Imtiaz Ahmad for unlawfully ordering the release of a narcotics dealer, in defiance of a Supreme Court directive.

The Supreme Court of AJK, led by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, sentenced Judge Imtiaz to three days in jail for contempt of court.

Judge Imtiaz, serving at the Anti-Narcotics Court in Haveli, had released Raja Dilawar Khan—arrested for possessing a large quantity of heroin—on February 16, 2023. This release came despite a clear Supreme Court ruling rejecting bail and instructing a trial decision within six months.

Dilawar, originally denied bail by the lower, high, and supreme courts, fled abroad shortly after his release. At the time, his appeal was still pending, and the SC had explicitly directed that any new bail plea be presented to the top court only.

Following these events, Judge Imtiaz was suspended a month ago by order of the SC, and a formal inquiry was launched into his conduct.