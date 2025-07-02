Pakistan takes India to task over mistreatment with minorities

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Pakistan says India has descended into a majoritarian autocracy where all minorities including Muslims, Christians and Dalits live under siege.

Responding to the Indian statement at the United Nations General Assembly, Second Secretary at Pakistan Mission Rabia Ijaz said Jammu and Kashmir never was nor is an integral part of India. The United Nations recognizes it as a disputed territory.

Rabia Ijaz said India’s sponsorship of terrorism is equally well-documented. From the 2014 Army Public School massacre to the recent school bus attack in Khuzdar, the fingerprints of Indian intelligence agencies are evident. She said India continues to wage covert war against Pakistan through its support to TTP and BLA.