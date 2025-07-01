Sindh announces public holidays for Ashura

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh announces public holidays for Ashura

Ashura will be commemorated across Pakistan on July 6

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 19:36:13 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government has officially declared a two-day public holiday in observance of Ashura, falling on the 9th and 10th of Muharram – corresponding to July 5 and 6, 2025.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Chief Secretary, all government and private offices, as well as educational institutions across the province, will remain closed on these dates.

However, the notification clarifies that government departments and administrative bodies involved in Muharram-related processions and security duties will operate as usual.

The holiday announcement does not apply to employees working in essential services.

Read also: Govt notifies Muharram holidays on July 16, 17

Ashura, observed with religious solemnity and reverence, will be commemorated across Pakistan on July 6.

The federal government has already announced nationwide public holidays on the same dates earlier this week.



