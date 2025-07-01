Punjab deploys over 232,000 policemen for Muharram security

Stringent security protocols have been enforced in line with SOPs issued by provincial government.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Punjab Police have deployed more than 232,000 officers and personnel across the province to ensure foolproof security during the month of Muharram.

According to a police spokesperson, the deployment covers 37,087 Majalis (mourning gatherings) and 9,171 processions being held throughout Punjab. Stringent security protocols have been enforced in line with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government.

The spokesperson said 749 provocative speakers have been barred from delivering speeches, while 1,161 individuals have been prohibited from entering the province. Additionally, 1,017 individuals are being monitored under the Fourth Schedule, the spokesperson added.

During the last 24 hours, Punjab Police recorded 43 violations related to Muharram regulations. These included 34 breaches of the Code of Conduct and nine violations of scheduled timings. Six FIRs were registered, nominating 28 identified and 15 unidentified individuals.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Operations Punjab, Zahid Nawaz Marwat, said that all security arrangements are being implemented in accordance with the law to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram.

He added that Punjab Police are fully committed to the safe and respectful conduct of all religious events related to Ashura, and are working under the provincial government's directives to ensure public safety.

