JCP meets today to finalise appointments of high court chief justices

Commission will deliberate on names of three senior-most judges from each high court for CJ

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is set to hold a crucial meeting today under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi to consider the appointment of permanent chief justices for the Sindh, Balochistan, Peshawar, and Islamabad High Courts.

Sources indicate that the commission will deliberate on the names of the three senior-most judges from each high court for the top posts.

For the Islamabad High Court, the candidates under consideration are Justice Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

For the Sindh High Court, the names being reviewed include Justice Junaid Ghaffar, Justice Zafar Rajput, and Justice Iqbal Kalhoro.

In Balochistan, the top candidates are Justice Rozi Khan Bareech, Justice Kamran Malakhail, and Justice Iqbal Kasi.

For the Peshawar High Court, the nominees are Justice Ejaz Anwar, Justice Atique Shah, and Justice Arshad Ali.

The Judicial Commission comprises 13 permanent members, but for high court chief justice appointments, the total rises to 16. A minimum of nine votes are required for a candidate’s appointment.

The commission includes the Chief Justice of Pakistan, four Supreme Court judges, the Attorney General, two government representatives, and two members from the opposition. Bar representation will be provided by Ahsan Bhoon, while Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, nominated by the National Assembly Speaker, will also participate.

Additionally, the provincial law minister, a representative of the respective high court bar, and a former high court judge will join discussions concerning the appointments of provincial chief justices.

