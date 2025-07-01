JCP approves chief justices of Islamabad, Peshawar, Sindh and Balochistan high courts

Judicial Commission of Pakistan meeting chaired by CJP Yahya Afridi

Topline Justice Sarfraz Dogar approved as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

Justice SM Attique Shah's name approved for top judge at Peshawar High Court

Justice Rozi Khan and Justice Junaid Ghaffar to head Balochistan and Sindh high courts respectively

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the appointment of permanent chief justices for four high courts.

Justice Sarfraz Dogar has been approved as Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice SM Attique Shah of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Rozi Khan as Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court, and Justice Junaid Ghaffar as Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court.

According to sources, the meeting of the Judicial Commission was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi to consider appointments for permanent chief justices of the high courts of Sindh, Balochistan, Peshawar, and Islamabad. The names of the three most senior judges from each court were reviewed during the session.

The Judicial Commission comprises 13 permanent members. However, in the case of High Court Chief Justice appointments, the number of commission members rises to 16, and a majority of at least nine members is required for the approval of a nomination.

The Judicial Commission includes the Chief Justice of Pakistan, four judges of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, two government representatives, and two opposition members.

In addition, Ahsan Bhoon represented the Pakistan Bar in the commission, while Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, nominated by the Speaker of the National Assembly, also participated. For the appointment of provincial Chief Justices, the relevant Provincial Law Minister, a representative of the High Court Bar, and a former High Court judge were also present at the meeting.

Justice Mansoor Shah raises objection

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah raised an objection during a Judicial Commission meeting, demanding that a decision on the 26th Constitutional Amendment be made before proceeding with any appointments.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar and two PTI members of the commission supported his stance.

Justice Mansoor objected during the proceedings, insisting that the unresolved issue of the 26th Amendment should be addressed first. PTI's judicial commission members and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Law Minister also backed his view.

Earlier, PTI Senator Ali Zafar, a member of the Judicial Commission, spoke to the media outside the Supreme Court. He reiterated PTI’s stance that the most senior judge should be appointed as Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court. He added that the matter of judges’ seniority in the IHC is still pending in an intra-court appeal.

He emphasized that until a final decision is made on the seniority matter, further discussions should be avoided. “Our position will be reflected in our vote,” he said, without disclosing how PTI members plan to vote.

